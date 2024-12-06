Morant with a first basket of the game vs the Sacramento Kings
Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a first basket of the game vs the Sacramento Kings, 12/05/2024
Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a first basket of the game vs the Sacramento Kings, 12/05/2024
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
The Grizzlies star suffered a strained hip while trying to catch a lob for a dunk on Wednesday.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka told referee John Goble to "get some f***ing glasses" for what he perceived as missed foul calls.
The words "Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong." once created a massive headache for the NBA.
With a win, Detroit would set a franchise record with its 11th straight victory.
The former New England Patriots coach has been out of coaching this year. UNC fired Mack Brown before the final game of the regular season.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald dive into their Week 14 preview, highlighting one thing to watch in every game. With playoff hopes on the line for many teams, the guys break down what to expect from a slate of games featuring struggling offenses and elite defenses.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 14!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
It's bye-pocalypse 2.0 for fantasy managers in Week 14. Scott Pianowski offers some help.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers some of his favorite matchups to target in Week 14 lineups.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami.
While jersey patches are still prohibited under NCAA rules, college leaders have spent months considering a change to permit them on football and men’s basketball jerseys.
On a bonus episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the recent drama surrounding the frustrated individuals complaining about being boxed out of the College Football Playoff. They cover comments coming from Iowa State, SMU, Ole Miss, Miami, and more. They also question the necessity of having to play a conference championship game and the impact of it potentially pushing teams out.
Also in this week's edition: Matt Eberflus might've gone out the worst way possible, and please don't doubt the Chiefs.
Just one week stands in the way of fantasy football managers and the playoffs in many leagues. Chris Allen highlights some important storylines to note.
Steve Kerr believes the referees should have called a technical foul on Christian Braun after he appeared to call for a timeout his team didn't have.
McNamara played three seasons at Michigan before transferring within the Big Ten.
Should fantasy football managers be worried about Breece Hall? Dalton Del Don breaks out the Panic Meter to help us figure it out!