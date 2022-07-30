Moqtada al-Sadr supporters pull down Baghdad blast wall

STORY: Protesters gathered on a bridge in the capital, used ropes to pull down sections of a blast wall, cheering and waving flags as it fell.

Supporters of populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's empty parliament on Wednesday (July 27), chanting slogans against his Shi'ite political rivals just days after they indicated agreement on a potential prime minister.

Following an October election, lawmakers have struggled to agree on a head of state or cabinet. The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country.