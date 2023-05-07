Moped driver dies in High Point crash

CBC

Rosedale Presbyterian Church on Saturday hosted a memorial service for a girl whose body was found in a dumpster in the area one year ago. Police have not been able to identify the girl, believed to be between four and seven years old. Daniel Cho, the minister at the church, said the service gave members of the community an opportunity "to come together and grieve together." "We've been able to speak with some of the neighbours in this area and, you know, we've learned that a lot of them grieved