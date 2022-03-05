Moose Walk Along Snowy Colorado Landscape

A pair of moose walked along a snowy landscape in Keystone, Colorado, on March 4, footage published on Twitter shows.

This footage was published by Twitter user @RehabStaffer, who said it was captured by their Nest camera.

According to the National Weather Service, the area saw between 12 and 18 inches of snow over the weekend. The NWS forecast the arrival of a “series of low pressure systems” on Friday night. Credit: @RehabStaffer via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]