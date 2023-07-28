Moose Spotted Walking Along Scenic Utah Mountain Trial

A couple of moose were spotted walking along a scenic hiking trail in Brighton, Utah on Saturday, July 15.

Video taken by photographer Tanner Dunn shows a moose step onto the hiking boardwalk, pausing to look at him before continuing on his way. The camera then pans to another moose trailing behind.

Dunn told Storyful he has been photographing moose in the area for two years. He regularly shares the images he captures on his Instagram. Credit: Tanner Dunn via Storyful