A seemingly lost moose was seen blocking traffic as it trekked along a road in Ogden, Utah, on April 7.

Video recorded by KayLynn Nelson shows a line of cars following behind the wild animal, before it eventually decides to turn around and switch lanes.

“It made my heart hurt seeing him on the road lost and confused,” Nelson told Storyful. “I’m sure he was looking for food during our endless winter in Utah!” Credit: KayLynn Nelson via Storyful