Moore Public Schools hosts Special Olympics FFA show

The Canadian Press

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Canadians coaching curling teams from other countries is a common sight at tournaments, but Clancy Grandy recruited a Swedish heavyweight for the national women's championships. Six-time world and reigning Olympic men's champion skip Niklas Edin is coaching the host B.C. team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops. "He's the best at what he does in the game, in my opinion," Grandy said Friday before opening the Hearts with a 10-6 win over Prince Edward Island. "We were