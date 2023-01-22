Moore emphasizes his call for Maryland to be a 'state of service'
Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." With community members and state leaders in attendance, Moore made a point to highlight the need for actions over words, pointing to the three executive orders signed on his first full day in office, one of which creates a Department of Service and Civic Innovation.