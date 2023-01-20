Moore commits $500M to education in FY2024 budget

The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year's Polar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team. Smith is no stranger to the bay. For more than two decades, the captain has participated in the Police Plunge and the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser. His efforts earned him the Flame of Hope award for his unwavering support.