Why can we see the moon during the day?

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the locker room to begin peeling off his equipment. Fourth-line winger Noah Gregor, meanwhile, was in the tunnel at Scotiabank Arena after leaving the ice with his teammates. Everyone had to turn around. Gregor scored the shootout clincher Tuesday after Florida appeared to win the game with an Evan Rodrigues effort on the previous attempt — one that was eventually overturned by vi