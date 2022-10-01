'Moonlight mammograms': Mercy Health stays open later to help screen for breast cancer

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp