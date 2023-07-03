Moon Rises Over Lake Superior Ahead of July 'Supermoon' Event

The moon was seen rising above Lake Superior, Minnesota, on the evening of Sunday, July 2, ahead of the first supermoon event of the year.

Video shared by photographer Chuck Olsen shows the picturesque reddish moon glowing above the world’s largest freshwater lake.

NASA said the supermoon event would occur on the morning of June 3, at 7:38am Eastern Daylight Time. A supermoon occurs during a full-moon when the moon is closest to the earth, NASA said. Credit: Chuck Olsen via Storyful

