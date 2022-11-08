Moon Glows Blood-Red in Colorado Sky Amid Total Lunar Eclipse

The moon “passed fully into Earth’s shadow and produced a total lunar eclipse,” also known as a blood moon, on Tuesday, November 8, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

During a “total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra” which can cause the moon to “turn a reddish hue,” NASA said.

Video posted by Barry Stevenson, which he said was captured in Basalt, in west-central Colorado, on Tuesday, shows the blood moon in the night sky.

Stevenson said “even with a layer of light clouds” the phenomenon was “an amazing sight in the Colorado night sky.”

NASA said that the eclipse was the “last total lunar eclipse for three years,” until 2025, “though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time.” Credit: Barry Stevenson via Storyful