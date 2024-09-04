Mookie Betts' three-run home run (15)
Mookie Betts powers a three-run home run to right field, his 15th of the season, extending the Dodgers' lead to 6-2 in the top of the 10th
Mookie Betts powers a three-run home run to right field, his 15th of the season, extending the Dodgers' lead to 6-2 in the top of the 10th
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
The Angels flamethrower struck out the Dodgers' Tommy Edman with some ridiculous heat.
Aaron Judge matched his longest home run drought of the season after failing to hit one on Tuesday night.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this early-season poll and chat about which teams are ranked too high, too low or just about right. Were the Michigan Wolverines' and Oregon Ducks' wins a bit too close for comfort?
Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance at Angel Stadium in a visiting uniform on Tuesday.
Week 1 has arrived and so is our new Wednesday show. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri debut 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 1 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
"Oh my goodness, the White Sox have just gone full White Sox."
Daboll reportedly took over playcalling multiple times last season.
Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Houston Astros being in great shape for a World Series title run, the Phillies-Braves being one of the best rivalries in baseball, the Yankees struggles and the Brewers in cruise control.
Navarro won the last six games of the match. She was the first of three Americans in quarterfinal play at the US Open on Tuesday.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 quarterback rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 defense rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Scott Pianowski looks into his crystal ball to give you some end-of-season fantasy headlines today.
Madubuike led all NFL defensive tackles with 13 sacks last season.
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Gerald McCoy & Kyle Van Noy discuss the Ravens-Chiefs matchup in Week 1, San Francisco's bumpy offseason & Gerald recounts his weekend fighting off wasps.