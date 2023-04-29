Mookie Betts' leadoff homer (4)

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

They're baaaack. All the winter rain has weeds and grass growing like crazy, creating fuel for fires. Area cities have called in crews to cut it down. The city of Sacramento welcomes 800 sheep again this spring to feast on the overgrown fields before grass fires do. It's part of the Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment's grazing program, now in its second year. "This is a more natural and green means of controlling undeveloped areas of vegetation versus having to bring in more heavy machinery which can be a hazard and can spark a fire," said Shawn Aylesworth, city of Sacramento Park maintenance manager. The city of West Sacramento has been using goats for grazing since 2016. KCRA 3's Michelle Bandur reports.