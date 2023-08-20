moody beach protest
moody beach protest
Protesters angered by a lack of electricity and running water have blocked streets in the capital of Dagestan in southern Russia.
A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said. The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine. ”As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One air
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of solo outings this month, so when can we expect to see them make a joint public appearance?
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
Former NFL QB and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer addressed how to improve a running back’s longevity.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
While speaking at a kids camp, Tee Morant said no one is to blame for son Ja Morant's current predicament except himself.
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
The last time Joe Lauzon competed was a 2019 win in Boston. Friday, he revealed he was denied a potential retirement bout at UFC 292.