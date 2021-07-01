Montreal makes progress, but the ditch deepens in Game 2 loss

The Canadian Press

ROME (AP) — Italy warned England soccer fans on Thursday they shouldn’t count on being allowed into the Stadio Olimpico for the European Championship quarterfinal match against Ukraine on Saturday unless they can prove they have observed five days of quarantine after arriving. The warning, posted on the website of the Italian embassy to Britain, made clear that even if they have tickets, proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests, fans should "not travel to Italy to attend the match.” It w