Montreal Drivers Trapped in Flooded Cars Amid Severe Storms

Multiple people were trapped in their cars in Montreal, Quebec, as heavy rain and flooding caused drainage systems to overflow on Thursday, July 13

Footage filmed by Chaim Gertner shows two people sitting on top of their car and one crawling out through a sunroof as the vehicles were mired in a flooded underpass on Park Avenue.

According to Environment Canada (ECCC), a tornado was confirmed in Mirabel and “torrential downpours” caused sewers to overflow, downed trees, and flooded multiple shopping centers on Thursday.

According to local news reports, storms forced road closures and caused power outages for residents in Montreal and other parts of Quebec.

Thunderstorm warnings would remain in the area on Friday evening and Saturday, the ECCC said. Credit: Chaim Gertner via Storyful