The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Glen Grunwald is retiring as president and CEO of Canada Basketball, but believes he's leaving the game in great hands. Michael Bartlett has been appointed the national organization's president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. "The last three years with Canada Basketball have featured some of the most rewarding and impactful moments of my career, thanks in large part to all the passionate people who are deeply invested and committed to seeing the game continue to grow," Grunwald said a state