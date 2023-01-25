Monterey Park Shooting: Jan. 24 update at 6 p.m.
Los Angeles County experienced the worst mass shooting in its history on Jan. 21 after a gunman armed killed 11 people and wounded nine others at Star Ballroom Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. While investigators are still trying to piece together why the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered the ballroom with a modified 9mm submachine gun-style weapon, some information has been revealed about the people gunned down. Here is what we know so far about the victims. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/monterey-park-shooting-lunar-new-year-victims/42645778