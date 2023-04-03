Montenegro Votes Out Longtime President, Elects 36-Year-Old Economist

Montenegro voted out longtime president Milo Djukanovic in favor of 36-year-old former economy minister Jakov Milatovic in the Balkan country’s presidential election run-off on Sunday, April 2.

Sixty-one-year-old Djukanovic, a former communist whose political career began before the collapse of Yugoslavia, has led Montenegro for over 30 years.

“Montenegro has made its choice. I respect that choice, and I congratulate Jakov Milatovic,” he told supporters at his party’s headquarters late on Sunday.

Jakov Milatovic addressed supporters after Djukanovic conceded, saying Montenegrins had “said a goodbye to crime and corruption,” as cited by Reuters.

“Tonight is the night we have been waiting for over 30 years. I wish you a happy victory,” “Within the next five years, we will lead Montenegro into the European Union,” he said.

According to the Podgorica-based Center for Monitoring and Research, Milatovic won 60.1 per cent to Djukanovic’s 39.9 per cent. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful