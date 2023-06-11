Montenegro snap election could clear path to EU

STORY: The parliamentary vote is the first in the small former Yugoslav republic since Milo Djukanovic, former leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) stepped down after 30 years in power after losing the presidential election to Jakov Milatovic from pro-European Movement Europe Now (PES) party.

A poll by the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEM) last month put PES party - which also favours closer ties with Serbia - in the lead with 29.1% of the vote.

The CEDEM poll put the pro-EU DPS under acting chief Danijel Zivkovic in second place with 24.1% support, with the Serb nationalist, pro-Russia Democratic Front (DF) in third place on 13.2%.

Polling stations for the 540,000-strong electorate opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).