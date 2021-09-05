Montenegro police fire teargas at protesters

The demonstrators in the town of Cetinje had thrown rocks, bottles, and firecrackers at police as church figures were flown into the town by helicopter, news site Vijesti reported, but there were no reports on injuries on either side.

The protests reflect tensions in the Balkan country, which remains deeply divided over its ties with Serbia, with some advocating closer ties with Belgrade and others opposing any pro-Serb alliance.

Protesters are opposing the enthronement of Joanikije II to the top clerical position in the country, known as the Metropolitan of Montenegro and Archbishop of Cetinje.