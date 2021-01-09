Monte Morris with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers
The Toronto Raptors won't have fans at home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena for now.
Tom Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs in his first year with the team.
Jared Goff and the Rams are back in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, in what could be the game of the wild-card round.
Tony DeAngelo threw a fit after Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform.
It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.
The Seahawks tried getting DK Metcalf the ball, but the Rams were ready.
AC Milan bounced back from its first Serie A loss by beating relegation-threatened Torino 2-0 and extending its lead in the standings on Saturday.Milan, which is bidding for a first league title in a decade, was firmly in control at halftime following a Rafael Leão strike and a Franck Kessié penalty.Stefano Pioli’s side moved four points ahead of city rival Inter Milan, which faces a potentially challenging visit to third-placed Roma on Sunday.“I expected this response, because the players are young but strong and knowledgeable,” Pioli said. “We had a very high-level first half, then we controlled the match but also suffered a little bit, but that’s normal.“Now we will watch Roma-Inter for the pleasure of doing so, because they are two teams which play very well. But it is not the time to look at the table.”Milan hosts Torino again on Tuesday, in the Italian Cup.Defeat to Juventus midweek was Milan’s first in Serie A since March and the Rossoneri were still without several injured players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic — although the forward was sent in for the final few minutes.Milan led from the 25th minute when Theo Hernández surged forward from midfield and found Brahim Díaz, who sent a through ball in for Leão to prod into the bottom right corner.Díaz won a penalty 10 minutes later when he was tripped by Andrea Belotti and Kessié converted.Torino defender Ricardo Rodríguez almost scored against his former club but his free kick came off the crossbar.Torino also thought it had a penalty early in the second half when midfielder Sandro Tonali appeared to foul Simone Verdi but the referee changed his mind after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor. Tonali was injured in that incident and taken off on a stretcher.SUPER ILICICJosip Ilicic appears to be back to his best after inspiring Atalanta to a 4-1 win at Benevento.Ilicic scored Atalanta’s opener, hit the post and had a hand in another two goals — for Rafael Tolói and Duván Zapata — after Marco Sau’s equalizer. Luis Muriel netted a spectacular fourth for Atalanta.Personal problems caused Ilicic to miss several months last year.Atalanta moved into fourth spot, nine points behind Milan. Benevento remained 10th.Atalanta has made a great start to 2021, having scored eight goals in its two matches and conceded just one.Ilicic put on a masterclass at Benevento and he set up a couple of chances before opening the scoring in the 30th minute. The Slovenia midfielder gathered the ball on the right and cut inside, dribbling past three defenders before firing into the bottom near corner.Shortly before halftime he sent a free kick crashing off the left post.Benevento levelled five minutes after the break as halftime substitute Christian Pastina, who was making his Serie A debut, lifted a ball over the top for Sau to slide in at the back post.Atalanta all but secured the win with two quickfire goals provided by Ilicic. In the 69th, Ilicic burst into the box following a quick one-two and although his effort was parried by Lorenzo Montipò, Tolói turned in the rebound. Two minutes later, a counterattack down the right saw Ilicic cross in for Zapata to volley into the bottom left corner.Muriel was sent on shortly after and he curled a fantastic strike into the top right corner for his sixth goal in five matches.BALLARDINI BESTS BOLOGNAGenoa moved out of the relegation zone after beating Bologna 2-0. Midfielder Miha Zajc and Mattia Destro scored.Genoa moved two points above 18th-placed Torino. New coach Davide Ballardini has won two of his four matches in charge.___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — First it was Pedro “Pedri” González shining with his assists. Then the injury-prone Dembele Ousmane earned a spot in the attack. Now the oft-maligned Antoine Griezmann is back to scoring goals.All in all, Barcelona is slowly showing signs this season might not be a wash after all.Griezmann scored a brace and set up Lionel Messi for one of the Argentine’s two goals on Saturday to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 win at Granada.Barcelona’s first three-match winning run in the league under Ronald Koeman put it four points behind leader Atlético Madrid, whose home game scheduled for Saturday against Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to a blizzard that has shut down the capital and made transit almost impossible through much of central Spain.“Our situation is still complicated, but the team is betting better. We have had three games on the road and won all three,” Koeman said. “We are more focused from the start of the games now, and when we are focused and move the ball with pace, there are few teams that can control us.”Second-placed Real Madrid was one point behind Atlético after being held at Osasuna to 0-0 in a match played in steady snowfall and with barely any scoring chances for either side.Atlético has three more games to play than its top title rivals.TWO TIMES TWOGriezmann got Barcelona started with his first goal in nearly a month in the 12th minute when a pass by Sergio Busquets was deflected to him by a Granada defender.Griezmann set up Messi to double the lead with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area in the 36th.Messi got his league-leading 11th goal in the 42nd when he drove a free kick under two players who jumped in the defensive barrier. It was his first goal from a free kick this season.Griezmann rounded off the big win in the 64th when he beat goalkeeper Rui Silva from a tight angle after Dembele played him clear with a lobbed pass.It was Griezmann's first multi-goal game in nearly a year.“They weren’t going in for me, and now they are. I hope they keep coming,” Griezmann said.Granada played the last 12 minutes minus Jesús Vallejo, who was sent off for fouling Martin Braithwaite with only Silva to beat. Braithwaite had gone on in the 65th to give Messi a rare bit of rest with the game well in hand for the visitors.SNOWY SETBACKMadrid’s only decent chance to breaking down Osasuna’s disciplined defence was Marco Asensio’s shot from distance early in the second half that goalie Sergio Herrera did well to parry.“We cannot be happy because we want to fight for the title and today’s draw does not help,” Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said. “With the talent we have, we have to create more scoring opportunities.”Osasuna used heat lamps to melt snow and ice off the turf and deployed a platoon of workers to shovel the field before the match, leaving only a dusting of snow.Kroos said the wintry conditions “are not an excuse since both teams played on the same pitch.”But Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the match should have been postponed given the travel difficulties. Madrid's plane was delayed for several hours at the capital's airport on Friday before taking off. The airport closed down shortly after and will remain shut until Sunday at least.“We were waiting yesterday (in the plane), and again today we had to wait, but at the end they decided to play,” Zidane said. “We didn’t see a soccer match today.“We have no idea when we will be able to go back home.”EN-NESYRI HAT TRICKYoussef En-Nesyri scored a hat trick for Sevilla to beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in a thriller that featured four goals in the opening quarter of an hour.Sevilla drew level on points in the standings with Real Sociedad, which was ahead on goal difference in fifth place. Sevilla, in sixth, also has three games in hand.En-Nesyri's second goal in the seventh minute was the best, a work of beauty. The Morocco striker dribbled past three defenders before beating the Sociedad goalkeeper with a low strike.“This could be the best game (of my career),” En-Nesyri said after his second career hat trick in Spain.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past Philadelphia 115-103 on Saturday, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.The Sixers tipped without four regular starters — All-Stars Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Joel Embiid (back) due to injury, and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris over virus concerns. Coach Doc Rivers said he didn’t think the game should be played.Curry learned of his positive coronavirus test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn, and the additional testing, contact tracing and COVID-19 health and safety protocols led to a slew of unavailable players.The team met the minimum eight active players by including injured forward Mike Scott, who was not actually able to play.The season-opener between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder was the only NBA game postponed this season.Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 39 points in 44 minutes on 18-of-33 shooting in his first career start, and Isaiah Joe had 13 points.Gary Harris scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who played without Michael Porter Jr. (19.5 points per game) because of health and safety protocols.Danny Green was the only regular in Philly's starting lineup, joined by backups Dakota Mathias, Dwight Howard, Joe and Maxey. Mathias and Joe also made their first career NBA starts.The team was forced to spend Friday in New York and underwent additional testing before arriving back in Philadelphia at 1 a.m. — 14 hours before the afternoon tipoff.“The last 36 hours have been nuts,” Rivers said.Harris and reserves Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier could miss at least a week because of the protocols.“We don’t know anything,” Rivers said. “I don’t know enough about any of this.”Sparked by Maxey, the undermanned, feisty Sixers stuck with Denver throughout the first half. Maxey, a 2020 first-round pick out of Kentucky, scored on a fastbreak dunk and Joe hit consecutive 3s to tie the game at 26.A 13.5-point favourite, the Nuggets led only 28-26 at the half.But a team with depth issues like the Sixers can’t afford foul trouble and Howard was whistled for three in the first half. Mathias and Maxey had two in the first half and Green picked up his third less than a minute into the third quarter.The Nuggets were off to a slow start at 3-5 headed into Saturday but got a chance to regroup against the Sixers and took control in the third. Harris hit two 3s, the Nuggets shot 68% (13 of 19) and outscored the Sixers 35-21.TIP-INS76ers: Maxey’s 22 points were the most in the first half for a Sixer this season. ... Howard moved into 13th on the NBA’s career rebounds list. ... Curry will miss five more games. ... Mathias, Maxey and Joe all played at least 41 minutes.Nuggets: Jamal Murray and Will Barton each scored 14 points.ALL-STAR ABSENCERivers said Simmons and Embiid sat out with previously undisclosed injuries.“Ben in the Brooklyn game had some knee stiffness,” Rivers said. “So we almost probably knew after the game that he wouldn’t play tonight. And then Joel started complaining about his back, that started yesterday. And we didn’t know if he was playing or not but honestly, with the minutes we would have to ask, it would be insane to play him tonight.”UP NEXT76ers: With seven players or more, the 76ers are set to play Monday in Atlanta.Nuggets: Play Saturday in New York.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press
The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST)5;30 p.m.The Chicago Bears have ruled out leading tackler Roquan Smith and second-leading receiver Darnell Mooney for their wild card game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.They were injured in the regular season finale against Green Bay and did not practice during the week. Smith injured his left elbow and Mooney suffered an ankle injury after setting career highs with 11 catches for 93 yards.Smith’s injury leaves the Bears without a disruptive force at inside linebacker and makes containing the Saints much more difficult, particularly with star running back Alvin Kamara activated after missing last week’s win over Carolina because of COVID-19 concerns.Smith had a career-high 139 tackles and ranked second in the league with 18 tackles for loss.The Bears also activated linebacker Manti Te’o and defensive back Marqui Christian from the practice squad on Saturday.___5:15 p.m.Quarterback Jared Goff has entered the Rams’ wild card game at Seattle just 12 days removed from thumb surgery on his throwing hand.Goff was pressed into duty when John Wolford was hit in the head on the Rams’ second drive and went to the locker room to be evaluated for an injured neck.Safety Jamal Adams lowered his shoulder and hit Wolford in the head after the backup quarterback gave himself up on a keeper.Wolford got the starting nod for the second straight week after Goff broke his right thumb when he hit a defender’s helmet when the Rams played the Seahawks in Week 16.The Rams’ only other quarterback is Blake Bortles who is inactive.___4:40 p.m.The NFC wild card weekend is under way with the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seattle Seahawks and John Wolford is getting the start for the Rams with Jared Goff just 12 days removed from thumb surgery on his throwing hand.The Seahawks are in the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 seasons under coach Pete Carroll and for the eighth time in quarterback Russell Wilson’s nine-year career.The Rams have been in the playoffs in three of coach Sean McVay’s four seasons.The Seahawks won the NFC West at 12-4 and the Rams went 10-6 to secure a wild card berth. The teams split their regular season series with both teams winning at home.The Rams beat Seattle 23-16 in Week 10 and the Seahawks defeated Los Angeles 20-9 in Week 16.___4:30 p.m.The Buffalo Bills have won a playoff game for the first time in 25 years.They held off Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the first of six wild card games this weekend.After allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the Bills defence stiffened in the final minute while the Colts were trying to into field goal range.On fourth down from midfield, Rivers heaved a Hail Mary toward the goal line that was knocked down.Buffalo's last playoff win came on Dec. 30, 1995, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 37-22 in the wild card round.Before Sunday, the Bills had lost six straight times in the playoffs, including a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston last year.___3:55 p.m.The Indianapolis Colts have pulled within three points of the Buffalo Bills with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of their wild card game.Philip Rivers threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle and then hit Doyle with the 2-point conversion to pull the Colts to 27-24.The last time the Bills hosted a playoff game was back on Dec. 28, 1996, when Buffalo lost 30-27 to Jacksonville.___3:45 p.m.Colts coach Frank Reich chose to go for a 2-point conversion following a penalty but the run failed, leaving Indianapolis trailing the Bills 24-16 early in the fourth quarter at Buffalo.The Bills responded by driving for a 54-yard field goal that put them up 27-16 with just over eight minutes remaining.Reich's decision to go for 2 following a touchdown throw from Philip Rivers was a head-scratcher because an extra point kick would have left the Colts trailing by seven points.Reich also made a crucial decision late in the first half that backfired when he bypassed a chip shot field goal that would gave put Indianapolis ahead 13-7. They failed to score the touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4.The Colts responded with a 96-yard touchdown drive for a 14-10 halftime lead and haven't trailed since.___3:35 p.m.The Buffalo Bills have taken a 24-10 lead over Indianapolis in their AFC wild card game on Stefon Diggs' 35-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen.That prompted Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to tweet, “people who passed up on Josh Allen looking real crazy right now lol,” a dig at his former boss, John Elway, who bypassed Allen in the 2018 NFL draft to select Bradley Chubb at No. 5.The Bills grabbed Allen at No. 7 and Allen rewarded them by setting several franchise records in 2020 and leading Buffalo into the playoffs as the AFC's No. 2 seed.Elway meanwhile is giving up his GM duties in Denver and is interviewing several candidates to replace him this weekend. Elway is staying on as president of football operations.___3:25 p.m.The Buffalo Bills are taking a 17-10 lead over Indianapolis into the fourth quarter at Buffalo.The Colts have driven deep into Bills territory twice and come up empty, once on a failed fourth-and-goal and another time on a missed 33-yard field goal.They went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 4 late in the first half and failed to score. The Bills responded by driving 96 yards for Josh Allen’s touchdown run that put Buffalo ahead 14-10.The Bills, who have never lost a playoff game in which they led at halftime, made it 17-10 on Tyler Bass’s 46-yard field goal in the third quarter.The Colts responded with another long drive, this one reaching the Buffalo 15-yard line in 13 plays. But Rodrigo Blakenship’s 33-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.___3:05 p.m.The Seattle Seahawks will play their first home playoff game since January 2017 hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks' last home playoff game was a 26-6 win over Detroit on Jan. 7, 2017.Seattle has won its past 10 home playoff games, but its last loss came against Saturday’s opponent.The Seahawks lost to the St. Louis Rams in the wild-card round of the 2004 playoffs, 27-20 in Seattle. It completed a three-game season sweep by the Rams.During its 10-game home playoff win streak, Seattle has outscored its opponents 282-171.The Rams and Seahawks split their season series in 2020.___2:40 p.m.It’s halftime at the first playoff game in Buffalo in 25 years and the Bills are ahead 14-10 at the break.QB Josh Allen scored on a 5-yard keeper with 14 seconds left in the first half to put Buffalo ahead.Allen is the fifth player since 1940 to have a TD pass, TD run and TD catch in his playoff career. He joins Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman in that exclusive club.Allen caught a touchdown pass from John Brown in 22-19 overtime loss to Houston in last year’s playoffs.Allen’s TD run capped a 96-yard drive. The Bills have had poor starting position all afternoon, starting drives at their own 3, 15, 11, 6 and 4.The Bills have never lost a playoff game in which they were leading at halftime.___2:05 p.m.Indianapolis has taken a 10-7 lead over Buffalo early in the second quarter.Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor scored from a yard out for the Colts’ first touchdown after two punts and a field goal on their first three drives.Taylor has rushed 12 times for 45 yards.This is Buffalo’s first home playoff game since 1996.Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is making his seventh playoff appearance but just his second in the last seven seasons.___1:45 p.m.Josh Allen’s 3-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dawson Knox has given the Bills a 7-3 lead after the first quarter of the first playoff game at Buffalo since 1996.Allen’s touchdown throw capped an 85-yard drive after Rodrigo Blakenship put the Colts ahead 3-0 with a 30-yard field goal.The Colts were the best in the AFC during the regular season with 66 points on opening drives, second only to Green Bay in the NFL.But they stalled at the Buffalo 39 and punted on their first possession Saturday.___12:55 p.m.The post-season kicks off Saturday on the heels of the highest-scoring regular season in NFL history.The 2020 season was packed with more points (12,692) and touchdowns (1,473) than any of the league’s previous 100 years.A record five teams averaged at least 30 points per game, led by the Green Bay Packers at 31.8, just ahead of the Buffalo Bills at 31.3.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged 30.8 points, the Tennessee Titans 30.7 points and the New Orleans Saints 30.1.Four of those teams play on what the NFL is calling “Super Wild Card Weekend” with Green Bay earning the NFC’s first-round bye.Each of the last four Super Bowls have featured teams that both ranked in the top-5 in scoring during the regular season.___12:45 p.m.The NFL’s expanded wild card weekend kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1996.The Indianapolis Colts visit Buffalo in the first of three games Saturday. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC’s seven-team playoff field behind Kansas City.That game will be followed by two NFC games: the Rams visit Seattle and Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington.Brady is making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance and the Buccaneers are making their first post-season appearance since 2007.Washington won the middling NFC East despite a 7-9 record to earn a home wild card game. The Buccaneers are 11-5.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
A quarter-century ago, the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game. Now, they have another victory.They even figured out how to stop a Hail Mary.Buffalo (14-3) snapped an 0-6 post-season skid with a 27-24 victory Saturday against Indianapolis (11-6). The previous playoff win was over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to end the game. Buffalo will host an AFC divisional-round game.“It doesn’t matter how it looks," Allen said. "It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home and we got it done. We’ve got to turn our focus to whoever we got next week.”In Buffalo's last loss before winning its next six games and the AFC East crown, Hyde was one of three defenders who failed to knock down the ball. DeAndre Hopkins’ 43-yard leaping catch on Kyler Murray's desperation throw — the “Hail Murray” — won that game for Arizona. The Bills learned from it, and Philip River's heave for T. Y. Hilton was incomplete.“It’s been a long time since Bills Mafia has been able to celebrate like this," Allen said. “But it’s one game.”Later Saturday, the Rams (10-6) were at Seattle (12-4), while Tampa Bay (11-5) visited Washington (7-9) at night.SUNDAYBrowns (11-5) at Steelers (12-4)For their return to the playoffs after a drought beginning in 2003, the Browns will be missing coach Kevin Stefanski and standout guard Joel Bitonio because of COVID-19 issues, and they aren't all that healthy otherwise. They barely practiced this week.Perhaps of help is their familiarity with their archrivals, who won the AFC North but lost four of their final five after going 11-0. Cleveland also edged Pittsburgh in the season finale, but the Steelers rested many regulars, including QB Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt.Key to this matchup could be the ground games. Cleveland is strong with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, while Pittsburgh struggles.Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4)Although the Saints needed overtime to beat the Bears in November, they are solid favourites here after winning their fourth straight NFC South crown. Drew Brees likely is in his final playoff run and has supreme weapons in record-tying RB Alvin Kamara and, if healthy, wideout Michael Thomas.Plus, New Orleans has a defence in many ways as staunch as Chicago's. The Bears need their defence to be at its best because other than WR Allen Robinson, they have few threats. They are the third team since the 1970 merger to reach the playoffs after a six-game losing streak.Ravens (11-5) at Titans (11-5)They met in the divisional playoffs last year and Derrick Henry ran all over the Ravens for 195 yards. They met in the regular season and the All-Pro running back had 133 yards in November’s OT win on his way to a 2,000-yard season.Baltimore has its own highly efficient running game, a three-pronged operation featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson and RBs Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens averaged an NFL-best 191.9 yards rushing per game and their 3,071 yards rushing were third highest in NFL history.Oddly, this is the fifth playoff meeting, and the road team won each of the first four.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
Jared Goff didn't start, but came in during the fourth quarter.
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas for the team's playoff game Sunday against the Chicago Bears.Kamara missed the regular-season finale last Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, while Thomas was on injured reserve for the final three games because of a nagging ankle injury.The Saints also announced Saturday that wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris and cornerback Patrick Robinson were activated from injured reserve; wide receiver Jake Kumerow was waived; offensive lineman Nick Easton was placed on IR; and linebacker Chase Hansen and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey were elevated from the practice squad.Kamara led the Saints in yards rushing (932) and yards receiving (756) in 15 games. He also set Saints records for TDs rushing in a season with 15 and total TDs in a season with 21. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has missed nine games this season because of the ankle issues but returned to practice this week. He had 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns in seven games during the regular season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Straining to reach the high notes of an Adele ballad, Chorley's footballers have become the part-timers heard around the world as an incredible run in the FA Cup continues.In a knockout competition — the oldest in world football — that began with 368 teams, Chorley of the sixth division is among the last 32 standing.Once second-tier side Derby was beaten 2-0 on Saturday it was the time for vocal chords to be stretched with the latest rendition of “Someone Like You." Chorley's version was quickly posted on social media, just like after beating professional clubs in the previous two rounds, and viewed by millions again.Pitch perfect from the field to the dressing room.The 138-year-old club from a small northwest England town is into the fourth round for the first time.“For a team who were bottom of National League North after four games with zero points, to get to round four is unbelievable,” Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio said. “Chorley is on the map now and for us it’s a boost. We’re in the limelight."Cashing in, too, from the broadcasters and prize money, just as no fans are allowed into sports venues due to the pandemic.“We’ve made around 250,000 pounds ($340,000) before today, goodness knows what it’ll be now,” Vermiglio said. "It’ll certainly be 300,000 pounds or 400,000 pounds. We could possibly get to 500,000 pounds now. And for a club like us, not only does it save us, it enables us to grow.”Derby was without its first-team players and interim manager Wayne Rooney due to COVID-19 cases, forcing the second-division club to play a side with an average age of 19 and without any first-team experience. But they area still full-time players, largely as part of the academy.It wasn’t just the pandemic that threatened the match going ahead. Sub-zero temperatures in Chorley over the past week forced the team to rent covers to try to prevent their surface from freezing. Their groundsman even camped at the ground in a tent to try to keep the pitch heated overnight.It thawed out and the goals came from Connor Hall in the 10th minute and Mike Calveley in the 84th.“Any Premier League team away really,” Hall said when asked who Chorley hopes to face next.Vermiglio, a headteacher in his day job, had to prepare for his biggest game in management while dealing with his school suddenly being closed after England was placed into a new lockdown this week.“We can all enjoy and savour this moment,” he said.HOLDERS ADVANCEEmile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette scored in extra time to send holder Arsenal through by beating Newcastle 2-0. Smith Rowe received a red card before scoring for a late challenge on Sean Longstaff but it was overturned by referee Chris Kavanagh following a pitchside review.MAN UNITED THROUGHScott McTominay’s first-half header gave a much-changed Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford. It was a quick recovery against second-tier opposition after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side was beaten by Manchester City in the semifinals of the League Cup during the week.WEST BROM OUSTEDAfter four games in charge of West Bromwich Albion, Sam Allardyce is still without a win after the Premier League struggler was knocked out of the cup by a third division club that fired him 25 years ago.Blackpool held West Brom to 2-2 through 90 minutes and survived extra time before winning a penalty shootout 3-2.WILDER’S RELIEFChris Wilder finally reached a century of wins as Sheffield United manager. He’d been waiting six months. But after the 3-2 victory over third-tier side Bristol Rovers it’s back to trying to stay in the Premier League for the last-placed team without a win this season. The Blades were twice pegged back after going in front before Jayden Bogle struck a second-half winner.SQUEEZING THROUGHEverton managed to eliminate Rotherham of the second division only in extra time, with Abdoulaye Doucouré sealing a 2-1 win. American defender Matt Olosunde cancelled out Cenk Tonsun’s opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s Premier League side.Fulham was also forced into extra time by west London rival Queens Park Rangers before Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano scored to send the Premier League strugglers through with a 2-0 win.Burnley faced elimination against MK Dons until Matej Vydra's stoppage time winner, but then beat the third-tier side 4-3 on penalties.LEICESTER ROUTJames Justin, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes scored for Leicester to beat Stoke 4-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills earned their first playoff victory in a quarter-century on Saturday when Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers' desperation pass for a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game.Buffalo snapped an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since a 37-22 win over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills' first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.Allen finished 26 of 35 for 324 yards, with a 5-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox and a 35-yarder to Stefon Diggs.The game wasn’t decided until the final play, when Rivers faced fourth-and-11 from Buffalo’s 47. Rivers heaved a deep pass for T.Y. Hilton, who was surrounded by defenders in the right side of the end zone. Hyde broke through the crowd of bodies, leaping up and batting the ball to the ground.It just so happens, Hyde was one of three Bills defenders that failed to do the same thing in allowing DeAndre Hopkins' 43-yard leaping catch in the final seconds of Arizona’s 32-30 win over Buffalo on Nov. 15.Buffalo (14-3) has won seven in a row since that loss.Rookie kicker Tyler Bass accounted for the decisive points by hitting a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining.The Bills added a new entry to a season in which they’ve busted numerous slumps. Buffalo won its first AFC East title in 25 years, and matched a single-season record in victories set in both 1990 and ’91.The Colts (11-6) ended a season in which they won 11 games for the first time since 2014, and reached the playoffs for the second time in three years under coach Frank Reich.Rivers finished 27 of 46 for 309 yards and had his career playoff record drop to 5-7 in completing his first — and potentially last — season with the Colts as he ponders retirement.Diggs, who became Buffalo's first player to lead the NFL in catches and yards receiving, finished with six catches for 128 yards.The Bills didn't make it easy, with Allen nearly losing a fumble at midfield when sacked for a 23-yard loss by Denico Autry on first down from the Indianapolis 37. Offensive lineman Daryl Williams, however, recovered.“It doesn’t matter how it looks,” said Allen. “It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home and we got it done. We’ve got to turn our focus to whoever we got next week.”In shades of last year, when Buffalo squandered a 16-0 third-quarter lead in a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston, the Bills nearly squandered a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead after Allen hit Diggs with a perfectly placed pass up the right sideline.The Colts responded with a seven-play, 75-play drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Pascal. After Bass upped Buffalo’s lead to 27-16, the Colts scored less than two-minutes later. Rivers hit a wide-open Jack Doyle for a 27-yard touchdown and Doyle caught a 2-point conversion.The Colts were limited to a touchdown and field goal in the first half after having all five drives cross midfield and enjoying a nine-plus minute edge in time of possession.The turning point came when the Colts, up 10-7, were unable to score on four snaps inside Buffalo’s 4. Rivers’ pass for Michael Pittman glanced off the diving receiver’s fingertips on fourth down.Buffalo responded with a 10-play, 96-yard drive capped by Allen's 5-yard keeper with 14 seconds left in the half. Rookie Gabriel Davis had four catches for 85 yards, including a pair of toe-tapping receptions upheld following video reviews.“Our defence did a great job,” Allen said. "Right before half they were able to turn it into points.”A Colts' miscue also helped extend the drive. Facing fourth-and-3 from the Colts 26, Allen drew defensive end Kemoko Turay offside with a second left on the play clock.MR. EVERYTHINGWith his 5-yard TD rushing and TD completion to Knox, Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago.Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian EdelmanFAN-DEMONIUMThe Bills finally had a chance to play in front of their fans this season. State guidelines required each person, including stadium staff and media, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of kickoff before entering.Fans were limited to sitting in groups of two and four and scattered throughout the 70,000-seat facility.They cheered everything from the Bills taking the field for pre-game warmups to Buffalo winning the coin toss.UP NEXTColts: Their season is over after losing in the wild-card round for the first time since 2012.Bills: They advance to the divisional round for the first time since the 1995 playoffs.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
Goaltender Corey Crawford has announced his retirement from the NHL after 10 seasons and two Stanley Cup championships. Crawford, from Chateauguay, Que., posted a franchise-record 52 playoff wins and led the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015. In those championship years, he was the co-recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltender or goaltenders having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it. The six-foot-two, 216-pound netminder posted a 260-162-53 record, a 2.45 goals-against average and .918 save percentage over 488 NHL appearances, all with the Blackhawks. The 36-year-old Crawford signed a two-year, US$7.8 million contract as a free agent with New Jersey in October, but announced Friday he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Devils for personal reasons. Internationally, Crawford was part of Canada's championship team at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. “I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living," Crawford said in a statement. "I wanted to continue my career, but believe I've given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire. "I would like to thank the New Jersey Devils organization for understanding and supporting my decision. I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream. I am proud to have been part of winning two Stanley Cups in Chicago." Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane called Crawford an exceptional player who always seemed in a good mood. “Still feel that he’s playing at a really high level, going back to last year in the playoffs," Kane said. ”I guess just wish him all the best. Obviously, we’ll have conversations and talk to him, but sometimes there are bigger things than hockey.” Chicago defenceman Duncan Keith could not say about good things about the goalie known as “Crow.” “Everybody knows what he was able to do for us in net, especially during those playoff runs and the last several years here being the backbone of our team,” Keith said. “But he was always a great teammate and just one of those guys you never had to worry about. He was always ready to play in those big games.” Crawford was selected in the second round, 52nd overall, by Chicago at the 2003 NHL draft. He played primarily in the American Hockey League in his first five pro seasons, making eight total NHL appearances before taking over full-time in 2010-11, when he also finished fourth in Calder Trophy voting. He won 33 games and posting four shutouts with a .917 save percentage. in his rookie season. He earned his first Jennings Trophy in 2012-13, together with teammate Ray Emery, for Chicago allowing the fewest goals thanks in part to his 1.94 goals-against average. That playoffs, he went 16-7 with a shutout and a 1.87 GAA and .932 save percentage as Chicago went on to win the Stanley Cup. Crawford led Chicago to a tie with Montreal for the fewest goals allowed in 2014-15, earning his second Jennings Trophy along with Canadiens star Carey Price. In the 2014-15 playoffs, Crawford helped lead the Blackhawks to another Stanley Cup victory thanks to his 13 wins and two shutouts. He set career-best marks in 2015-16 in wins (35) and shutouts (7) while finishing fifth in Vezina Trophy voting. -- With files from The Associated Press This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2021. The Canadian Press
WASHINGTON — Now that they're both with the Washington Nationals, Kyle Schwarber recalls joking around with Dave Martinez when both were with the Chicago Cubs — Schwarber a slugger, Martinez a bench coach.“He goes, ‘Whenever I get a manager’s job, you are going to come over, and you are going to play for me,'” Schwarber recounted. “And now it’s come to fruition.”The power-hitting outfielder who had a big 2019 and a disappointing 2020 signed a one-year contract with Washington for 2021 that guarantees him $10 million, and Schwarber said Saturday his relationship with current Nationals skipper Martinez was “a big factor.”“Davey was a huge influence on me in baseball,” Schwarber said, noting that Martinez helped him make the transition from catcher to outfielder in Chicago.“I love him. I’m so excited to be playing for this guy. I know he’s a baseball guy. He cares about his players,” Schwarber said. “He loves winning. He only wants to win.”Schwarber will make $7 million this season and the contract includes a mutual option for 2022 that would be worth $11.5 million if exercised or guarantee a $3 million buyout if not.Schwarber was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Cubs. He was a member of their drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team — and Martinez was on then-manager Joe Maddon's staff at the time — hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.He was taken by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and has proven to deliver homers and strikeouts in bunches.“It’s always going to be a special place in my heart, especially because of 2016 and what we did there,” Schwarber said, but acknowledged he was “definitely disappointed” to be non-tendered.“It’s not the way I wanted to leave my tenure in Chicago,” he said.The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, hitting .188 with a .701 OPS. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs, a .250 batting average and an .871 on-base plus slugging percentage, all career highs.“I don’t put much stock into (2020), just because I know it’s not a representation of myself. But at the end of the day, you need to look back and kind of find out what was going wrong there and find those tweaks and go from there,” he said. Coming off of ’19, it was a great year for me, and then 2020 wasn’t the best, but I’m going to learn from that."Schwarber could take care of two needs that Washington general manager Mike Rizzo outlined heading into the off-season: a corner outfielder and a power hitter to help protect Juan Soto, the 22-year-old who was the NL batting champion last season, in the lineup.“When you look at Soto, I mean obviously, I think he’s probably — I think he’s the best hitter in the game. I really do,” Schwarber said. “Even at his age, I think he’s one of the best hitters in the game.”Unless the designated hitter rule is brought back to the NL in 2021, it seems likely that Schwarber would start in left field, with Soto sliding from that spot over to right field, where he saw a bit of time late last season.This is Rizzo’s second significant attempt to boost the lineup, after making a trade to acquire first baseman Josh Bell, a 2019 NL All-Star, from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Like Schwarber, the 28-year-old Bell had a career year in 2019 — 37 homers, 116 RBIs, .936 OPS — and slumped in 2020. Bell had a .226 batting average and .669 OPS last season.The Nationals went 26-34 in 2020 and tied for last place in the NL East, a year after winning the franchise’s first World Series title.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsHoward Fendrich, The Associated Press
Alex Smith has battled a calf injury for weeks.
Chris Spring continued to shine Saturday on a German track that has challenged the three-time Olympian throughout his bobsleigh career. The 36-year-old Calgarian and his four-man crew capped a triple-medal performance in Altenberg with an emotional victory in Canada's return to the Europe Cup circuit. "Today I learned a great life lesson," Spring told Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton after crossing the finish line in one minute 50.08 seconds. "If you just keep going, keep showing up, be patient, endure and believe, you can still surprise yourself, even at my age. It was Spring's first competition in over a year after he chose to sit out last season to rest. During that time, he also worked to acquire his pilot's licence. Spring's stellar week was extra special, given it coincided with the ninth anniversary of his horrific crash during a training run in Altenberg that sent him and his crew to hospital on Jan. 5, 2012. 'There's a lot of emotions that surround this track and my history here," he said. "For a long time, I battled with dealing with that crash and getting over it. I think I've [reached] a place now where I like to welcome the fear that creeps in every now and again to remind myself that what we're doing is dangerous, but also very special." Spring began the week prevailing in two-man with Mark Mlakar of Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday and capturing two-man silver the next day with Ottawa's Mike Evelyn. Shaquille Murray-Lawrence, a CFL free-agent running back from Scarborough, Ont., joined the trio on Saturday. 'We are enjoying the moment now' Spring noted several top German pilots have helped him conquer any fears of the past, offering advice on how to commandeer the 17-corner chute. "I always believed we could come back and win here," continued Spring, "but when it happens, it really is a special moment. We are enjoying the moment now, but we know when we come back for world championships [in February] the competition is going to be much harder. "We still have a lot of work to do but for right now, we will try and take this moment into next week where all of the guys will debut on the World Cup Tour in St. Moritz [Switzerland]." A pair of German sleds rounded out the podium in 1:50.10 and 1:50.50, respectively. Germany also swept gold and silver in the two-man bobsled race Saturday in Winterberg, Germany, with Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis getting the win over Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke. Austria was third with Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer. The four-man bobsled race in Winterberg is Sunday.