Montbello non-profit "Struggle of Love" needs funding help for food bank

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will miss the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Friday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. “I give this game my all,” the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner said in a social media post. “I give this city my all, and so I promise I will not take a day off as I push to be back better than ever.” Alcantara started experiencing discomfort in his arm during a Sept. 3 outing against Washington in which