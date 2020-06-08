Montana Resident Bowled Over as Bear Balances on Backyard Fence

A Montana resident couldn’t quite believe her eyes when she saw a bear making its way acrobatically across her backyard fence.

Chris Fritts of Big Arm, Montana, captured about 30 seconds of footage of the bear “from the safety” of her home, though she told Storyful that the bear actually “explored” the back garden for “over 20 minutes.”

In the footage, which was originally captured on April 27, the bear can be seen moving stealthily along the top of what Fritts said is a “six-foot wood fence.” Credit: Chris Fritts via Storyful