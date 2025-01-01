Monté Morris with the And-1!

The Nittany Lions are a win away from the national title game.
Saturday's blowout was the most-watched non-playoff or New Year's Six game since 2020.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 18 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 18 of the 2024 season.
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Saturday in the SEC should be a great start to conference play.
Does your fantasy football league's championship extend through Week 18? Andy Behrens has you covered with plenty of waiver wire pickups worth considering in the NFL's wildest week!
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the fallout from every game of Week 17 NFL action, from a looming monster matchup to a coaching decision that could change the landscape of the 2024 season.
On LeBron James' 40th birthday, we celebrate him with a debate all his own.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Scott Pianowski highlights several strong rookie performances in Week 17, which will surely end up dictating many fantasy title matchups.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.