Monsoon storms hit the Valley

The Canadian Press

People whose homes were destroyed by the wildfire in and around West Kelowna, B.C., are being contacted to schedule escorted bus visits to view the damage. Only people whose properties are completely destroyed or damaged to the point they're uninhabitable will be invited to participate at this time, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement on Wednesday. The process is aimed at ensuring people who have lost their homes "have the privacy, time and space to be the first