Monsoon storms approaching the Valley
Gusty winds, dust and lightning in the East Valley
Gusty winds, dust and lightning in the East Valley
Residents of Osoyoos, B.C., breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after watching a rapidly spreading wildfire dance on the edges of their southern Okanagan community for hours, only to retreat as shifting winds pushed the flames further afield. The Eagle Bluff wildfire was burning about four kilometres from the town adjacent to the U.S. border on Sunday, with the B.C. Wildfire Service saying it blew into Canada from Washington State late the previous day. Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns s
The 376-pound gator got some attention.
“That’s as Florida as Florida gets!”
None are expected to be a threat to Florida.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border — a process that won't conclude until the end of next year with the help of heavy machinery and explosives. But in some ways, removing the dams is the easy part. The hard part will come over the next decade as workers, partnering with Native American tribes, plant and monitor nearly 17 billion seeds as they try to restore the Klamath River and the surrounding land to
An out-of-control, fast-moving wildfire has crossed from Washington state into British Columbia, fusing with an existing fire and threatening the town of Osoyoos. Hundreds have already been ordered out, and thousands more could follow.
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning. The 68-year-old covers his windows with mattress foam to insulate against the heat and sleeps in the concrete basement. He knows high temperatures can cause heat stroke and death, and his lung condition makes hi
Police who responded to reports of the bear posted the video.
The Hangzhou Zoo in Eastern China denied the claim following a viral video showing one of the zoo's sun bears standing on its hind legs
At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. And there’s no relief in sight. Expect a hotter than normal August and September, American and European forecast centers predict. “We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world,” said NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. “The heat waves that we’re seeing in t
BEIJING (AP) — A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online. The sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing, the Hangzhou Zoo said Monday on its social media account. “Some people think I stand like a person," said the posting, written from the bear’s point of view. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” An employee who answe
An Easton man says his wife was just feet away when a large tree came crashing down onto their home.
While a tornado was being investigated as the cause of major damage in Blenheim, weather experts believe straight-line winds were responsible for damage in the Ridgetown and East Kent area from the severe thunderstorm that struck the area just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. “We are confident that aside from the Blenheim damage, everything else was caused by straight-line winds,” said Dr. David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project. Dr. Sills said there was widespread w
The PA news agency looks at the details of the controversial technology after the Government declared its continued support for the industry.
Flooding in Canada: Here's why you need specific insurance coverage
A Sentinel from The Old Guard braved wild weather at The Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, on July 29, amid a severe thunderstorm watch.Video filmed by John Crumbliss shows a lone solider marching by the tomb amid heavy rain and wind.The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is guarded 24 hours a day, every day of the year by soldiers of the Third US Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, regardless of weather conditions. Credit: John Crumbliss via Storyful
MOSCOW (AP) — Ten people — including three children — died after high winds tore through central Russia, emergency services and a local official reported Sunday. Eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit Saturday, Russia’s emergencies ministry said. The strong winds caused a large number of trees to fall in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach inside the Mariy Chodra
This month, Tim Shaddock and his dog were rescued after spending two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean.
I am standing, calf-deep, in a swamp. The air is sticky and damp with insistent drizzle, and I have perhaps half the world’s population of mosquitos buzzing around my head. This shouldn’t, I think, be enjoyable. And yet I have rarely been happier. Because from somewhere in the thick, tropical undergrowth fringing the swamp comes a high, melodic whistle.
Marshalltown man charged after dog killed in hot temperatures