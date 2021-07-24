Monsoon Rains Reduce Visibility and Cause Flooding in Arizona

Drivers in the Scottsdale area faced greatly reduced visibility on July 24 as monsoon rains continued to cause flooding in parts of Arizona and neighboring states.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory on Saturday for parts of the greater Phoenix area.

Recent days have seen flash flooding as heavy rains brought on by the region’s monsoon season caused rivers to overflow. This July has already been one of the rainiest on record in the Phoenix area, though NWS forecasters did not predict it would beat the rainfall record of 6.47 inches, set in 1911.

This video, taken on Saturday in the Scottsdale area, captures heavy rainfall and reduced visibility due to the weather. Credit: Carter Heightsman via Storyful