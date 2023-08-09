Money awarded to dozens of Oklahoma schools to teach aviation basics

Sky News

Pupils in a Florida school district will only be reading excerpts of Shakespeare rather than the full plays after new guidelines regarding sexual content in the curriculum were brought in. Teachers in Hillsborough County have been told parts of the Bard's classics contain sections which are sexual in nature and therefore cannot be taught following the passing of the Parental Rights in Education Act. Other reasons included revised state standards and an effort to get students to read a wide variety of books for new state exams, the school district said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.