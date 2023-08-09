Money awarded to dozens of Oklahoma schools to teach aviation basics
The new rule is thanks to legislation approved by the state's governor who famously goes by his nickname.
To comply with Florida's expanded-upon "Don't Say Gay" law, one school district is no longer asking students to read Shakespeare in its entirety.
It's rare for lawmakers on opposite ends of the political spectrum to agree. Bankruptcy for student-loan borrowers might be an area for common ground.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / Oklahoma State Department of EducationA Chinese-made Graco car seat is visible behind Oklahoma Superintendent for Public Instruction Ryan Walters as he sits in his vehicle, going full-out nuts in a video he would then post on X (formerly Twitter.)“Good afternoon, Oklahomans, I’ve been looking more and more into what’s going on at Tulsa Public Schools, and it’s just been unbelievable to find out that they’re one of the only schools in the country ta
When you register for school, you can opt out of sensitive supplemental curriculum, too. | Opinion
Across the Okeechobee County School District, a new year will bring new changes. Numbers will now identify each building at all 10 schools in the county to add safety for first responders.
Imagine a professional footballer who takes part in all the training – but refuses to actually play in the matches. He argues that as the matches themselves take up less than 10 per cent of his working time, he should be paid at least 90 per cent of his salary. Would such an argument hold water?
The government in England is promoting apprenticeships rather than “rip-off” university degrees.
Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. The 2021 No Public Funds for Abortion Act prohibits state contracts or transactions with abortion providers and also bans public employees from promoting abortion, counseling in favor of abortion or referring someone to abortion services.
School counselors reveal the accidentally-damaging things adults say to teens when it comes to deciding their future.
The rising cost of everything is forcing some families to make difficult choices, and school supplies are just adding to the troubles. Even charitable organizations have been forced to cut back.
The College Board previously said that the state had 'effectively' banned the course
A back-and-forth on AP Psychology courses in Florida has sparked confusion and concerns among parents and educators. After the College Board said last week that AP Psychology was effectively banned in Florida, the state's board of education released a letter that said it didn't discourage districts from teaching the course but that the course could be taught in its entirety in a way that's "age and developmentally appropriate." https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/ap-psych-back-and-forth-confusing-parents-educators-ahead-of-new-school-year
Pupils in a Florida school district will only be reading excerpts of Shakespeare rather than the full plays after new guidelines regarding sexual content in the curriculum were brought in. Teachers in Hillsborough County have been told parts of the Bard's classics contain sections which are sexual in nature and therefore cannot be taught following the passing of the Parental Rights in Education Act. Other reasons included revised state standards and an effort to get students to read a wide variety of books for new state exams, the school district said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
