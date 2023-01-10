Monday's Top Plays
Zeke Nnaji's shot denial leads to the Bruce Brown buzzer beater on this edition of Top Plays.
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida
CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart. The gesture by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II might have been the most poignant moment, but it was far from the only shout-out to the Bills safety on an NFL Sunday filled with love for a stricken player whose impact
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a
VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks
D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after