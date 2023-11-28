Monday's news in < 10 minutes
Sonny Gray agrees on a three-year contract with the Cardinals, plus Kenta Maeda agrees to a deal with the Tigers on this edition of FastCast
Toronto will try to get Mitch Marner going with a move to John Tavares' line as the former trudges through one of the tougher stretches of his career.
Fans were amazed at this alternate angle of a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in Sunday’s game against Raiders.
Graeme McDowell has been handed a LIV lifeline by Brooks Koepka with the Irishman set to be announced as a new member of the Smash team in the breakaway league.
Chiefs fans — and fans of Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship — had plenty to say on social media about the tight end's intensity
NEW YORK — The clock has started to tick on Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization posted Yamamoto on Monday, and a 45-day negotiating window opened the following morning. The Mets and Yankees are expected to be in the mix for him as owners Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen gear up for their first true bidding war. The ...
Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports via ReutersStella Parton is not impressed with critics of her sister Dolly. The country superstar performed at a NFL halftime Thanksgiving show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, donning a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleading costume which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. Though the 77-year-old was celebrated in some corners, she was criticized by others who said the singer was too old to be wearing suc
Kelce became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday
The jet skier said seeing the creatures was a “remarkable moment.”
When Haason Reddick flung Josh Allen to the ground, many assumed a flag was coming. One did – but not for a horse-collar tackle.
Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith pushed back on Tom Brady’s recent comments about seeing “a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL.”
Verstappen ended his crushing championship campaign with his 19th win of the year in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
The actress attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend wearing a black and pink dress with co-ordinating leggings, boots and sunglasses.
Dangerous curves ahead.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
The 2023 Formula One season has finished and it did not look like a great deal of fun for anyone whose name was not Max Verstappen. Of course, there were highs and lows for every driver and team as well as a lot of performances which fall firmly in the middle.
A loss sent Ohio State tumbling out of the top five of this week's college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133. Georgia and Michigan stayed first and second.
Everybody has an opinion on how Formula One should be run but this season has shown there is plenty of room for improvement. Currently the FIA is too reactive and fails to see the bigger picture all too often.
Matthew Tkachuk can't seem to buy a goal after a magical playoff run full of clutch scoring.
Is Rodgers worried about the job security of his head coach and general manager? And if he is, could that be playing a part in why he’s pushing so hard to return to this sunken season?
This past week in the NHL had a little bit of everything, from slick goals to big hits to bizarre mascot behaviour.