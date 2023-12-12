Monday's news in < 10 minutes
Shohei Ohtani signs a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, plus Will Smith signs with the Royals on this edition of FastCast
The "Weekend Update" co-host questioned the timing of the federal charges filed against the president's son.
Get us to a beach, ASAP.
The German model posed for a photo in Instagram wearing a super sexy black skintight dress featuring two cut-out details right on her bum. Talk about cheeky!
“I got 99 problems but a hug from Taylor Swift would solve all of them,” said one jealous Swiftie.
Prince George, 10, joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the annual Together At Christmas concert last week - though royal fans have noticed a particularly heartwarming moment when the future king tried to hold his mother's hand.
King Charles has appointed a doctor who encourages faith healing and homeopathy alongside NHS treatments in an unorthodox choice for the monarch, The Times reported on Sunday
The former Fox News host promised "facts and honesty every day" on his new network.
Salma Hayek just posted a photo on Instagram in a swimsuit, showing everyone her toned abs and legs. The actress loves dancing, but isn't into morning workouts.
Prince William never let go of his son Prince Louis at the Together At Christmas concert on Friday evening - and royal fans on TikTok can't get over how gentle and caring the father-son duo is
Sisters before misters.
A body language expert breaks down Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card, saying it "looks like the emotional equivalent of them having a moat and drawbridge around them."
The lifestyle guru shared her advice while appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week
Taylor Swift showed her support for Travis Kelce yesterday—and gave the world a rare PDA moment.
Hilton shares her daughter London and son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum
Less “royalty," more "the Gap."
And still looks as stunning as ever.
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in sequins as she stepped out for the Bal de Noel for her Princess Charlene Foundation on Friday, dazzling in a sparkling silver gown and icy blonde hair
The trio was also joined by costar Miriam Flynn at the convention in Edison, New Jersey, in honor of their 1989 holiday classic
The musician and Kelce have been dating since earlier this year
Crew member Nikki Cain cried when the cohosts celebrated her engagement live on the air: "I grew up at the show."