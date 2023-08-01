Monday's best in < 10 minutes

The Canadian Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — The exit door at the FIFA Women's World Cup could swing open for Canada on Monday. Or the Canadians could use it to usher out co-host Australia. The stakes couldn't be higher on the final day of Group B play. "We know it's going to be a fight (Monday). They're fighting for their life," veteran Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt said of the 10th-ranked Matildas. "But we're prepared as best we can be for what they have to offer. We know what we have to do to get the result.