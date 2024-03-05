Monday's best in < 10 minutes
Zack Wheeler signs a three-year extension with the Phillies, plus Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a home run on this edition of FastCast
Donaldson won an MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays and made three All-Star teams.
Bob Melvin made the move in a sports region where Colin Kaepernick ignited protests during the anthem.
Josh Donaldson says he’s retiring after a 13-year career in which he was voted the 2015 AL MVP and was selected to three All-Star Games. The 38-year-old announced his plans Monday during an appearance on “The Mayor’s Office,” a podcast hosted by former major league first baseman Sean Casey. Donaldson is a free agent after splitting last season between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee. “It’s sad because I’ll be not able to go out there and play the game that I love anymore, but it’s also a very
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The more Matt Chapman looked around, the more the four-time Gold Glove third baseman realized he wanted to go back to the Bay Area. “It just seemed like it was destiny,” Chapman said. “I think we’ve got some unfinished business.” Chapman — a California native — was introduced as a member of the San Francisco Giants on Monday at the team's spring training facility, one day after finalizing a deal that guarantees $54 million over three seasons. The third baseman reunites w
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had an RBI single as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in spring training action Monday. Bo Bichette had a two-run single for the Jays (3-7) while Luis De Los Santos drove in Toronto's other run on a single. Aramis Garcia and Kody Clemens drove in a run each for the Phillies (4-4). Yimi Garcia picked up the win for the Jays after pitching a clean fifth inning. Brandon Eisert struck out two in the ninth and picked up the sav
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
Ed Ott, a former major league catcher and coach who helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, died Sunday. Ott died in the central Pennsylvania town of Danville, according to the Pirates. “We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family,” Pirates President Travis Williams said in a statement.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nathan Hickey hit the go-ahead RBI single followed by a run of his own later in the eighth inning as the Boston Red Sox handed the Toronto Blue Jays their fourth straight pre-season loss on Sunday, 3-1. Lucas Luetge (1-0) struck out two batters and walked one in the eighth inning to pick up the win. Jason Alexander pitched the ninth to earn the save. Masataka Yoshida got an RBI single in the sixth inning to get Boston on the board, with Dalton Guthrie hitting the RBI single th
With each player you draft in fantasy baseball, there is a risk that they will not pan out how you expected. Here are the riskiest players for 2024.
Nick Ahmed, now with the Giants, re-lives the pain of being released by the Diamondbacks with just three weeks remaining in the 2023 season.
Two former Yankees reunited on Monday, as Josh Donaldson went on Sean Casey’s podcast to call it a career. “There was a time at the end of the season that I felt really good about where I was at, and I wanted to try to give it one more go,” Donaldson told The Mayor’s Office. “But being home with the family, getting married; today’s a sad but also happy day for me where I am going to announce ...
With Max Muncy at third base and Gavin Lux at shortstop, the Dodgers' left side of the infield might be one of their few weak links, according to advance metrics.
The 2023-24 MLB offseason saw several big name players swap teams, but how are those players doing with their new teams during spring training?
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Andre Lipcius from the Detroit Tigers for cash on Monday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred pitcher Clayton Kershaw to the 60-day injured list. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has said he expects to return in July or August after recovering from shoulder surgery he had in November. Lipcius hit .286 with a double and a home run in 13 games for the Tigers last season. The 25-year-old played in five spri
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Blake Treinen is 2½ years and one major shoulder surgery removed from his dominant 2021 season, but there are signs this spring he could reclaim a prominent role.
First baseman C.J. Cron has agreed to a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The Red Sox announced the deal on Sunday. The 34-year-old Cron played for Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, batting .248 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 71 games.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have finalized their contract that guarantees $54 million over three years. Chapman gets a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary this year under the deal announced Sunday, and his agreement includes a $17 million player option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. If Chapman exercises that option, he has an $18 million player option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout. The deal includes a $20 million mutual o
Steve Garvey expressed interest in politics during his playing days with the Dodgers. Several decades later, he is a 75-year-old rookie in the U.S. Senate race.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It was Lombard versus Lombard at spring training on Sunday. George Lombard Jr. is an infield prospect for the New York Yankees, and George Lombard is the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. Lombard Jr. walked and hit into a game-ending double play in New York's 7-2 loss to Detroit. “It was awesome,” Lombard Jr. said. “I got to spend the whole day here, so workout with the guys in the morning, which was really cool. Just being around them and then obviously the game and playing