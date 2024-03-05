Monday's best in < 10 minutes

The Canadian Press

Josh Donaldson says he’s retiring after a 13-year career in which he was voted the 2015 AL MVP and was selected to three All-Star Games. The 38-year-old announced his plans Monday during an appearance on “The Mayor’s Office,” a podcast hosted by former major league first baseman Sean Casey. Donaldson is a free agent after splitting last season between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee. “It’s sad because I’ll be not able to go out there and play the game that I love anymore, but it’s also a very