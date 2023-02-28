Monday night February 27 Omaha weather
Monday night February 27 Omaha weather
Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.
Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern Ontario, while it says parts of the Greater Toronto Area can expect a "messy mix" of snow and ice pellets. The agency says freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Monday in parts of southwestern Ontario, including London and Sarnia, could lead to power outages. The latest bout of winter weather comes after last week's storm knocked out power to thousands of people in southwestern Ontario and dumped about 17 centimetres o
HALIFAX — Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region. Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning. Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be pr
Satellite photos from NASA Earth Observatory show water levels at Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville increasing dramatically after early-winter storms.
An RV was seen toppling into a river in Santa Clarita, California on February 25, after heavy rain and flooding caused an embankment to collapse, local reports said.Footage recorded at the Valencia Travel Village by Key News Network shows the ground beneath the vehicle start to crumble, causing the motorhome to slip backwards into the river bed below.No injuries were reported, according to reports, however, many residents were left without power.The National Weather Service warned of flash flooding in the area early on Saturday morning, and warned residents to move to higher ground. Credit: Key News Network via Storyful
The massive winter storm that brought rare snowfall to parts of California is threatening to do the same on the East Coast as it moves furiously across the country. The major storm system is now bringing damaging thunderstorms to the Great Plains. More than 80 million Americans are currently under alert for wind or winter weather.
San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.
A historic weather front slamming Southern California with stunning snow and record rains eased its grip Sunday. But more bad weather is on the way.
A weather system blanketed much of B.C. in snow Saturday evening, and Environment Canada warns more may be on the way for the southern part of the province. Over Saturday, parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, while Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm. Northern B.C. and the central interior saw up to around 30 cm in some areas. Snowfall warnings were still in effect Sunday afternoon for much of southern B.C., including Metr
OTTAWA — Some people can't see the forest for the trees. Others can't see the hurricane for the lobsters. On Sept. 24, around 9 a.m. Atlantic time, a few hours after Hurricane Fiona had slowed slightly into a post-tropical cyclone and slammed into Nova Scotia, the federal Fisheries Department issued two preplanned posts on Twitter and Facebook. The first urged everyone to avoid the coastline and stay safe. The second warned them off helping themselves to wayward lobsters. "As well, if you find l
Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupted on February 24, with authorities cautioning residents to stay alert for ash fall in the region.Footage captured by a fixed camera in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, shows the moment the eruption occurred at 22:36 on Friday evening.The National Civil and Protection Service said emissions of volcanic gases and ash has been observed in north-northwest since the “moderate explosion”. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful
Inside a shrine overlooking snow-capped mountains, Hindu priests heaped spoonfuls of puffed rice and ghee into a crackling fire. For months, the roughly 20,000 residents in Joshimath, burrowed in the Himalayas and revered by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, have watched the earth slowly swallow their community. The holy town was built on piles of debris left behind by years of landslides and earthquakes.
Forest fires raged on in Cuba's eastern region on Monday, inching toward more populated ground more than a week after sparking near a national park. The fires have moved away from the Mensura-Piloto National Park and toward the province of Santiago de Cuba, home of the populous city of the same name, according to officials. The fires are actively spreading through "a wide area, not just one focal point," said local Communist Party leader Ernesto Santiesteban on state television.
A snowstorm moving over Los Angeles, California, and surrounding areas continued to close roads on Saturday, February 25, Caltrans said.Footage shared by Los Angeles County on Twitter shows snow being cleared in the Palmdale area north of Los Angeles on Saturday.Caltrans said on Saturday afternoon that several roads, including the Interstate 5, were closed in places due to snow.Radar images from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Los Angeles showed the storm moving north-west over Los Angeles and Palmdale on Saturday afternoon.The NWS had issued a winter storm warning, lasting until the early hours of Sunday. Credit: Los Angeles County via Storyful
Newfoundland and Labrador's most valuable fishery may be encountering rough market conditions, and the economic outlook for this year is bleak, but an assessment reveals that snow crab stocks remain strong, a few years after nearly collapsing. "We've seen an increase in the last few years in exploitable biomass," Julia Pantin, a snow crab biologist with the federal Fisheries Department, said Monday at a media briefing in St. John's. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has released the results
Thousands are without power in California, Texas, Michigan and Oklahoma due to severe weather.
Grass-powered gas is set to heat thousands of homes for the first time in the coming weeks.
Heavy rain and snow blanketed much of California and parts of the West on Monday while tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Kansas. Live updates.
OSLO (Reuters) -Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other activists on Monday blocked entrances to Norway's energy ministry, protesting against wind turbines built on land traditionally used by Indigenous Sami reindeer herders. Thunberg, a vocal advocate for ending the world's reliance on carbon-based power, said the transition to green energy could not come at the expense of Indigenous rights.