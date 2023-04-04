Monday night April 3 Omaha weather
Ontario's next storm will produce a blizzard on one side and possibly the country's warmest temperature of the year on the other.
Northern California's San Luis Reservoir was only one-quarter full in December, and is now nearly full after the state's wet winter.
As southern Ontario closes in on a 20°C reading this week, regions across southern Manitoba will grapple with blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions.
The snowpack is so deep that it currently contains roughly 30 million acre-feet of water — more water than Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”
What could be the nation's biggest snowstorm of the year was forecast for the North; parts of South, Midwest were bracing for more damaging tornadoes.
In the second major storm in a week, tornadoes killed at least 29 people in the South and Midwest this weekend. For the US, it's the same old story.
A winter storm and snowfall warnings have been issued in parts of southern Alberta Sunday. As of about 10:30 a.m., heavy snow and blowing snow continue over the Cypress Hills Provincial Park-Foremost region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. About 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is likely to accumulate near the Cypress Hills. Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour are also expected. Heavy and blowing snow in the region will likely reduce visibility "to near zero at times,"
Data up to March 30 showed 111.3mm of rain has fallen in the month across the country, 91% more than average.
This time of the year's atmosphere is generally temperamental, but this weekend promises to be an event for those near the South Coast.
Hurricane Ian is officially the most expensive storm in Florida’s history, with a price tag of $109 billion in damage.
Saskatchewan residents will see an increase to the federal carbon tax as well as a corresponding jump in the federal rebate. As of April 1, 2023, Canada saw the largest hike yet on carbon pricing since the national plan came into effect in 2019, jumping from $50 per tonne of emission to $65 per tonne. However, the rebates that households receive in order to compensate for the surcharge have also increased. Saskatchewan is joined by Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta as provinces where the federal car
Electric-vehicle batteries are often sent to the landfill. Sweden's Northvolt is building one of the world's largest recycling plants to change that.
There's a $20 price on coyote paw sets in some parts of southern Saskatchewan as rural municipalities (RMs) try to cull the growing populations. Coyote numbers have become an issue not only for livestock producers, but also for people living on acreages in and around Weyburn, which is about 115 kilometres southeast of Regina, Reeve Norm McFadden said. They have started seeing packs of up to 15 coyotes in the area and families are concerned, he said. "That can be a little scary at times and intim
Southern Ontario's next storm will also include the possibility of obtaining the country's warmest temperature of the year so far
Electric cars are being written off after minor damage to batteries, casting renewed doubt on their environmental credentials.
Is it time to pull the plug on EVs?
Just days after the bald eagle’s chick hatched, their nest plummeted from a tree.
The defect that can cause single-family houses to collapse has received little attention until now. Some California homeowners will soon be able to apply for grants to help pay for the retrofit.
Scientists photographed a snailfish in the Izu-Ogasawara trench at 8,336 meters below the ocean, making it the deepest recorded fish in history.