Monday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
The former president launched a strange new series of attacks on his Truth Social platform.
Several Trump supporters called Pence a "traitor" and "sellout" as he entered a town hall event in New Hampshire on Friday.
The X CEO says the company will pay the legal bills for anyone “unfairly treated by your employer” for something posted on Twitter The post 2016 Trump Staffer Impregnated by Boss Takes Elon Musk Up on Legal Aid Offer appeared first on TheWrap.
FacebookA prominent New York City cancer doctor shot her young child before turning the gun on herself, police said Saturday.Few details were immediately provided by investigators probing the deaths of Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, and her infant. The New York State Police said in a press release that the scene at the family’s home in Westchester County was “consistent with a murder/suicide.”A preliminary investigation had revealed that Cascetta, whom state police characterized as a “renowned” oncol
The supermodel has been enjoying a visit to the island of Capri with husband Tom Kaulitz
Kevin Wurm/ReutersSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was interrupted repeatedly by jeers during a breakfast speech in his home state of Kentucky Saturday, for what appeared to be the entirety of his appearance. While the Associated Press describes how McConnell “arrived to a prolonged standing ovation,” and “received a rousing welcome from the party faithful,” he was also met with boos as he told the crowd that he and his wife, Elaine, were “really excited to be back” at the 143rd Ann
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
Shoppers say it “complements your curves.”
CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash couldn’t help but chuckle on Sunday morning when former President Donald Trump’s lawyer asserted that there was a “peaceful transfer of power” after the 2020 election, asking him if he’d seen what happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Making the rounds on Sunday, John Lauro—who is defending Trump against charges of trying to overthrow the presidential election—appeared on all five major news talk shows. Lauro’s media tour also comes just hours after Trump’s legal team
Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, has a reputation for his simple yet profound financial wisdom. Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work AgainLearn:...
The MSNBC host slammed the son of the former president for a claim he made on TV last week.
Megan Fox wore a complete see-through net dress in her latest forest photo dump.
REUTERS/Andrew KellyWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry and Meghan fictional film producers?After losing their multi-million dollar Spotify deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently had enough of talking about themselves—for now anyway. The Sun on Sunday reports that they have secured the film rights of a book called Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortun
Donald Trump has joined the criticism of the United States women’s national team following their early exit from the Women’s World Cup, describing players as “openly hostile to America”.
The Republican front-runner said there was "no way" he could get a fair trial under Judge Tanya S. Chutkin.
Trump called the prosecutor in the case "deranged" the night before. The post Rep. Jamie Raskin Slams ‘Deranged’ Trump Lawyer’s Defense That a Technical Violation of the Constitution Isn’t Criminal (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
"There have been lots of high highs — playing Fallon, being invited onstage with Taylor Swift — but there have been lots and lots of growing pains, too."
Russia is attempting to beat Ukraine's strong air defenses by deploying free-fall bombs, but they have not proven effective, UK intelligence said.
Dozens of Russians and their families are making their way to Mariupol, the besieged Ukrainian city where thousands have died so far during the war.
The mother said she is ‘exhausted’ because she must now be ‘hyperaware’ of her interactions with her child