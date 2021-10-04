Monday looking good

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Toronto needed to win, and a loss by the Yankees or Red Sox on the final day of the regular season to force at least a tiebreaker game Monday for an AL wild-card spot.
The rivals will face off in Tuesday's AL wild-card game.
Trevon Diggs and the Dallas defense keep coming up with plays.
Arizona is in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Big Ben can't get it done anymore if the way the past three games have gone are any indication.
Wiggins' status for Warriors home games was previously in peril.
What a difference a week makes.
The Bills are showing they're still Super Bowl contenders.
Hollywood got airborne.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
Bridgewater took a hard hit from Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh.
Duncan Keith is vaccinated, but he would rather not be.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
Dalton Del Don recaps all the fantasy action from Week 4, including the Cardinals' statement win over the Rams.
VANCOUVER — Seeing fans in the stands at Rogers Arena Sunday night was fuel for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Capacity was capped at 50 per cent, with 9,108 hockey lovers taking in the Canucks' 3-2 pre-season win over the Winnipeg Jets, but even the limited crowd provided a much-needed boost, Horvat said. "You guys actually have no idea how much better it is, honest to God," he told reporters after the game. "Not only just atmosphere wise, but it brings more life to the building, it bring
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Monday: ___ JOB JEOPARDY Every year, the day after the regular season can be dicey for managers whose teams didn’t do so well. Might not be any different this time as a few clubs start looking at their future. Padres manager Jayce Tingler’s team was considered a World Series contender on opening day and seemed to be in good shape at 67-49 in mid-August. San Diego was still 10 games over .500 in early September, but lost 18 of its last 22 and finish
DENVER (AP) — Drew Lock's debut as a backup didn't go much better than his final days as a starter. It was another tough one for the Denver Broncos quarterback. He heard about it, too, with boos from the stands reminiscent of his last two years as the starter when his inaccuracy and penchant for turnovers soured much of the fanbase. Thrust into the game after halftime Sunday when Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out due to a concussion, Lock couldn't ignite a stagnant offense in a 23-7 loss to the Ba
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams were considered the NFC favorites after beating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the Arizona Cardinals came to town. After three weeks of resembling the team that reached the Super Bowl in Sean McVay's second season as coach in 2018, the Rams looked liked the club that underperformed the past two years during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Cardinals. Many of the inconsistencies that plagued the Rams in 2019 and ’
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn't the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night. He also was booed. Often. And when Brady was sacked by Matt Judon in the second quarter, the crowd went wild. Even when the Buccaneers quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter, there was a mixture of cheers and applause along with the jeers. Brady, 44, reached 80,359 yards through the air and then ca
SCOREBOARD Monday, Oct. 4 Raiders at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. EDT. The AFC West is looking like the best division in football with the emergence of the Broncos and the undefeated Raiders, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2002, the last season they reached the Super Bowl. Las Vegas is sure to have plenty of fan support when it visits SoFi Stadium — the Raiders have more history in Los Angeles than the Chargers, who moved there in 2017. Although both teams have been impressive early, their ga