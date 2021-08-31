Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 evening forecast
Air quality continues Tuesday with hot and dry conditions, but cooler, wet weather is on the way.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed in four runs with a pair of homers, but he shared the spotlight with his Blue Jays teammates George Springer and Robbie Ray on Monday.
Melodie Daoust scored twice to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Switzerland in a women's world hockey championship semifinal Monday.
The Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama and everything surrounding it is great for a league constantly starving for intriguing off-ice narratives.
Ross Atkins believes his Blue Jays have put their recent slump behind them and will make another playoff push in the final five weeks of 2021.
Paul might be calling it quits after his fourth pro fight.
After sharing a particularly vulnerable message on Sunday, Naomi Osaka began her pursuit of another Grand Slam at the US Open.
The American's epic playoff defeat came after an ill-tempered moment with rival, Patrick Cantlay. Check it out here.
In recent weeks, the front office and Siakam's agent have refuted trade rumours. Here's the biggest reason to believe the Raptors forward is staying put.
If Robbie Ray's dominance wasn't clear before, it is now. Here's the Blue Jays lefty's case for AL Cy Young.
Athletes should feel empowered to express the emotional toll of public pressure. But hearing some boos from passionate fans is simply part of being a professional baseball player.
Arizona signed the former Patriots Super Bowl hero to help offset the departure of Patrick Peterson.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
Silva died after being bucked off a bull at an event featuring up-and-coming PBR riders.
With the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner has a huge opportunity in front of him.
Jayson Tatum recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics, where he wore Kobe Bryant's No. 10.
After providing us with a sleeper draft pick from every NFL squad, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the potential busts.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run, Jack Mayfield connected for his first career grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels were able to defeat the New York Yankees 8-7 Monday night. Despite the longballs from Ohtani and Mayfield, the difference in the game ended up being a two-out single by Juan Lagares off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that drove in Brandon Marsh with the go-ahead run. Lagares had three hits and drove in two runs. Marsh led off the ei
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Monday night in a matchup of National League contenders. Burnes (9-4) didn't walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes' night. Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford's RBI sin
Track star and Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas is on The Rush revealing one thing she might have done differently when she became the second-fastest woman to ever run the 200m, her fan-girl moments with Simone Biles and Kerry Washington, what the USA vs Jamaica rivalry looks like behind the scenes, what she thinks of Sha’Carri Richardson’s impact on the sport and her plans for a career in medicine when she retires from track. Plus, Gabby is ready to put her chugging skills to the test against any college frat guy, as she owns the world record for chugging Olipop, a delicious and healthier soda that offers digestive support. Check out Olipop here.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitchers Martín Pérez and Matt Barnes were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, and the list grew after a 6-1 loss. Manager Alex Cora said left-hander Josh Taylor was considered to be a close contact and will quarantined. First baseman coach Tom Goodwin is also considered a close contact, while coach Ramon Vazquez tested positive. Cora said before the game that the left-handed Pérez had tested positive. The news abou