Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 evening forecast

Track star and Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas is on The Rush revealing one thing she might have done differently when she became the second-fastest woman to ever run the 200m, her fan-girl moments with Simone Biles and Kerry Washington, what the USA vs Jamaica rivalry looks like behind the scenes, what she thinks of Sha’Carri Richardson’s impact on the sport and her plans for a career in medicine when she retires from track. Plus, Gabby is ready to put her chugging skills to the test against any college frat guy, as she owns the world record for chugging Olipop, a delicious and healthier soda that offers digestive support. Check out Olipop here.