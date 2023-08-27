Moncada's three-run homer (5)

Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
BARRIE, Ont. — Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week. Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. Skate Canada says Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple i
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen. One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove. Arizona's Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed. The umpires initially ruled
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him third overall. Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure on Friday just hours before the Niners played their exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. "When we told him that h
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
Watch Anthony Smith submit Ryan Spann ahead of their rematch at UFC Fight Night 225.
Canada has never medaled at the Basketball World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evidently has his sights on changing that, and his team sent a serious message on the opening night of the tournament. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Canada topped France 95-65 in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday night. It cap Day 1 of the World Cup that's also being held in the Philippines and Japan. Canada outscored France 25-8 in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at the h
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
The Australian needed hospital treatment on his wrist and may not compete this weekend.
Emma Raducanu stands at No 6 in the new Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid tennis players, with estimated annual earnings of $15.3 million (£12.2 million).
The pair visited a school in Oakland on Friday for an event with basketball non-profit Hoopbus
R Praggnanandhaa lost the World Cup, but experts say he remains an inspirational figure in Indian chess.
NEW YORK — Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the U.S. Open and will be replaced by a qualifier/lucky loser, the tournament announced on Saturday. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, pulled out of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati earlier this month after announcing she had a small stress fracture in her back. The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., said on Aug. 12 via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that she experienced back pain durin
The Aussie driver making a comeback into F1 will be replaced at this weekend's Dutch GP after a strange crash during practice.