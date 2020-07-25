Moms, Vets Form Protest 'Walls' as Thousands Rally in Portland

Thousands of people rallied on Portland’s streets late on July 24, a 58th night of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests, local reports said.

A “Wall of Vets”, self-described veterans, lined up at the rally, joining existing groups such as the Wall of Moms parents group that has attended protests since July 19.

This video shows women in the distinctive yellow T-shirts of the Wall of Moms group, as well as the large crowd gathered near federal buildings in downtown Portland.

Ted Corcoran, who took these videos, reported the first tear gas of the night was used shortly after 11pm. Credit: Ted Corcoran via Storyful