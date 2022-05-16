Moms struggling to feed their newborns
The current nationwide formula shortage continues to force many parents to scramble and find a solution. But health experts warn making your own formula isn't the answer.
A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real
The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.
Veterans Laura Russell and Karen Paquin highlight Canada's 32-woman rugby roster for next month's Pacific Four Series in New Zealand. The third-ranked Canadians will play the seventh-ranked U.S. in Tauranga before taking on No. 2 New Zealand on June 12 in Waitakere and No. 5 Australia on June 12 in Whangarei. Head coach Kevin Rouet hosted a camp in Langford, B.C., last month, trimming his roster from 45 to 32 players who will make the trip to the June 5-18 tournament in New Zealand. Rouet, a for
Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.
DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues
For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff
TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit
MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T
The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that
TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — China withdrew as host of soccer's 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.” The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year. China's withdrawal
