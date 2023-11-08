Mom's 'Fit Check' Interrupted by Toddler With Potty on Head

A mom in England couldn’t help but laugh when her toddler made an appearance in her TikTok “fit check” sporting some unusual headwear.

Chloe Hurst was filming her outfit of the day when her two-year-old son came into view, wearing a white plastic basin — which she said was the inside of the potty — on his head.

Video shows Hurst continue to film until she eventually realizes what he’s wearing, and cracks up laughing. Credit: @chloelizabethrosee via Storyful