Moment US military helicopter falls out of sky captured on doorbell camera.mp4

Storyful

Ukrainian Armed Forces released video on February 15 of a “kamikaze drone” attack on a Russian position near Bila Hora in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.In the footage, at least one Russian soldier can be seen in a bunker underneath a pylon. The video changes to a view from a moving drone. The camera moves closer to the Russian position before the footage cuts out.Ukrainian forces said that the camera was placed on a kamikaze drone which they said targeted the Russian position.The strike location near Bila Hora lies approximately 8.36 miles (13.46 km) southeast of Bakhmut. The region is located in the contested area between Ukrainian and Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to the UK Ministry of Defense. Credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces via Storyful