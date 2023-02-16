Moment US military helicopter falls out of sky captured on doorbell camera.mp4
Russia's tanks are inferior to US-made Abrams tanks, and Russia isn't making enough anti-tank weapons to beat them, a top Russian defense expert says.
Why the U.S. used missiles, not cheap bullets, to shoot down Chinese balloon, 3 unidentified objects
The Russian president's fury was apparently aimed at the country's deputy PM.
OTTAWA — After days of shooting down unidentified “objects,” fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace. The North American Aerospace Defence Command, which detected the group comprised of Russian long-range bombers and fighter escorts as it approached Alaska, painted the incident as a normal occurrence that did not pose any threat. Norad also dismissed the Russian flight as unrelat
Most Americans favor some role in the war effort, but support for supplying weapons and money to Ukraine is declining, a new survey suggests.
Artificial intelligence software flew the VISTA X-62A for more than 17 hours, marking the first time AI operated a tactical aircraft.
Six Russian balloons were spotted over Kyiv and most were shot down after being engaged by air defences, the Ukrainian capital's military administration said on Wednesday.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia is likely to continue suffering mounting casualties as it recruits more ill-equipped and ill-trained soldiers into the fight and intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra
US and partner forces have regularly intercepted small boats attempting to illegally smuggle guns, ammunition, and explosives from Iran to Yemen.
The United States has warned that it does not have sufficient stocks of Atacms long-range missiles to send them to Ukraine, it has been reported.
The Philippines and the United States will this year carry out their biggest joint military drills since 2015, Manila's army chief said on Wednesday, against a backdrop of growing tensions with China in the South China Sea. The exercises underscore improved ties with the United States under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and come as the Philippines condemns China's "aggressive" actions in the disputed waterway, including its use of a "military-grade laser" against one of Manila's vessels earlier this month. The annual 'Balikatan' exercises will be conducted in the second quarter and involve more than the previous year's 8,900 troops, army chief Romeo Brawner told reporters.
The AIM-9X is the latest version of the venerable Sidewinder missile, which has been destroying jets since the 1950s.
Ukrainian Armed Forces released video on February 15 of a “kamikaze drone” attack on a Russian position near Bila Hora in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.In the footage, at least one Russian soldier can be seen in a bunker underneath a pylon. The video changes to a view from a moving drone. The camera moves closer to the Russian position before the footage cuts out.Ukrainian forces said that the camera was placed on a kamikaze drone which they said targeted the Russian position.The strike location near Bila Hora lies approximately 8.36 miles (13.46 km) southeast of Bakhmut. The region is located in the contested area between Ukrainian and Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to the UK Ministry of Defense. Credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces via Storyful
As the invasion of Ukraine approaches its first anniversary, Yahoo News takes a look at how many lives have been lost on both sides.
U.S. forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said Wednesday. The incident comes more than a week after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, followed by a significant deescalation of violence across the war-torn contry. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the reconnaissance drone flew over Mission Support Site Conoco on Tuesday afternoon before American forces shot it down.
Full Story: Destroyers are the U.S. Navy’s primary warships. "Anything from torpedoes to missiles that can take down other missiles or tomahawk missiles that can go hundreds of miles," said Judd Linscott, a sailor on board the USS Porter.
One person was injured after a Russian rocket hit a humanitarian aid distribution center in Kostyantynivka, in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, on February 14, according to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrilenko.Footage posted by Kyrilenko showed a large crater outside the Palace of Culture in the city. The entrance to the building is seen heavily damaged with numerous smashed windows.Kyrilenko said a second rocket attack in Kramatorsk hit “the premises of the medical institution.”Ukrainian Armed Forces said they had repelled several attacks by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, including in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, on February 14.Russian military suffered “significant losses” in the clashes, Ukrainian Armed Forces said. Credit: Pavlo Kyrilenko via Storyful
With a major Russian offensive looming, NATO allies look to speed up weapon deliveries
The White House says the aircraft may have been "tied to commercial or research entities".
North Korea may have launched a military unit tasked with operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in line with its recent restructuring of the military, state media video footage suggested. During a nighttime parade last week, North Korea showcased multiple ICBMs that are large enough to strike nearly anywhere in the world. The missiles included what some analysts said could be a prototype or mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.