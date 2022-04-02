The moment two veterans are reunited four decades after the Falklands war
Two war veterans whose paths crossed during the Falklands war have been reunited four decades later. Bill McDowell, 60, and Norman McDade, also 60, met for the first time since the 1982 conflict at a home in Bishopton which is run for veterans by charity Erskine. The pair probably came across each other during a transition of British troops onto ships heading into battle during the Falklands, and decided to reunite to mark the war's 40th anniversary.