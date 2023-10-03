Moment House of Representatives ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Moment House of Representatives ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthyReuters
Moment House of Representatives ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthyReuters
“We want him out,” an unnamed House Republican said, according to CNN.
The former House speaker told CNN's Jake Tapper he was wasting his time speaking with the far-right Florida congressman.
The Supreme Court's real battles these days are among the conservatives, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is playing an increasingly critical role.
Rep. Victoria Spartz said in February 2023 that she wouldn't run for reelection. Now, she's threatening to leave office sooner than expected.
(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s job was on a knife’s edge Tuesday as Democratic leaders said they wouldn’t help him stave off a Republican revolt.Most Read from BloombergKey Taiwan Tech Firms Helping Huawei With China Chip PlantsWhy a US Recession Is Still Likely — and Coming SoonStocks, Bonds Sell Off as Volatility Makes Return: Markets WrapAirbnb Is Fundamentally Broken, Its CEO Says. He Plans to Fix It.JPMorgan’s Dimon Predicts 3.5-Day Work Week for Next Generation Thanks to AI
MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was “safe and in good health” Monday after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected in her abduction, police said. Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday night during a news conference that investig
Clarence Thomas recused himself for the first time from a Jan. 6-related matter brought before the Supreme Court by his former law clerk John Eastman.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history, The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership. Next st
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian experts have long predicted that it’s only a matter of time before U.S. aid to Ukraine is jeopardized by war fatigue and domestic issues. The MAGA branch of the Republican Party is currently delivering in spades, as a stopgap funding bill that was passed by Congress to avert a shutdown excluded much-needed funding for Ukraine.As a special bonus for supporters of the Russian war effort, Elon Musk over the weekend mocked Ukrainian P
A Halifax agency that supports migrant workers says more needs to be done after Nova Scotia's Labour Department issued an order and a warning to the Keltic Lodge in Ingonish, N.S., after a temporary foreign worker's complaint about mould in the staff residence and bugs in the food.The department ordered the resort to create an occupational health and safety plan. It also issued a warning to have a joint occupational health and safety committee of management and staff in place by Oct. 20.Stacey G
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug. Officials described the actions, which include charges against eight Chinese companies accused of advertising, manufacturing and distributing precursor chemicals for synthetic opioids like fentanyl, as the latest effort in their fight against the de
The State Department on Tuesday said the United States respects the right to freedom of speech and assembly of individuals when asked about American factions of the movement for a Sikh separatist state that has long frustrated India. The Indian government has complained about the presence of Sikh separatist groups outside India, especially in Canada. The groups have kept alive the movement for Khalistan, or the demand for an independent Sikh state to be carved out of India.
The GOP leader is apparently counting on his own party to keep him in charge as his far-right flank prepares to try to oust him.
OTTAWA — Greg Fergus first came to the House of Commons as a page, sitting at the foot of the Speaker's chair and serving water to MPs — only one of whom is still a sitting member of Parliament. On Tuesday, he sat in that chair himself, now tasked with restoring confidence in the chamber in a role that Fergus described as a continuation of his "lifelong love" of Parliament. Fergus said he subscribed to Hansard — the daily transcripts of debate in the House of Commons — at 14 years old. Now, 40 y
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government on Monday began removing thousands of non-Indigenous people from two native territories in a move that will affect thousands who live in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. The South American nation’s intelligence agency ABIN said in a statement that the goal is to return the Apyterewa and Trincheira Bacaja lands in Para state to the original peoples. It did not say whether or not the expulsion of non-Indigenous people has been entirely peaceful. The territor
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed likely to preserve the work of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against a conservative-led challenge. Even some conservative justices sounded skeptical of arguments that the agency, created after the 2008 financial crisis to regulate mortgages, car loans and other consumer finance, violates the Constitution in the way it is funded. The CFPB case is one of several major challenges to federal regulatory agencies on the docket this term
OTTAWA — On Tuesday, Greg Fergus became the first Black Canadian to be elected House of Commons Speaker. Here are some quick facts about the Liberal MP, who has also described himself as a community activist, an ideas man, a long-distance runner, a grandfather and a failed musician. Age: 54 Riding: Hull-Aylmer in Quebec Early life: Fergus said he first subscribed to Hansard — the daily transcripts of debate in the House of Commons — at 14 years old. In 1988, he became a parliamentary page. Educa
(Bloomberg) -- The decision by US lawmakers to drop a $6 billion aid package for Ukraine is fueling anxiety among some of Kyiv’s allies that American support for the war effort is starting to waver.Most Read from BloombergKey Taiwan Tech Firms Helping Huawei With China Chip PlantsWhy a US Recession Is Still Likely — and Coming SoonAirbnb Is Fundamentally Broken, Its CEO Says. He Plans to Fix It.Stocks, Treasuries Pummeled by Too Hot Jobs Data: Markets WrapJPMorgan’s Dimon Predicts 3.5-Day Work W
‘The idea that Republicans would expel Gaetz over creating political headaches for themselves but not Santos over indictment... seems wild’
Justices suggested they were not ready to strike down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau simply because it is funded with fees from the Federal Reserve rather than an annual appropriation.