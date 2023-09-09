Moment escaped New Jersey alligator is recaptured by police after two-week search

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The judge presiding over the trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers says she is seriously unhappy about the late disclosure of text message evidence to the defence. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey called a short recess to "settle" herself after defence lawyers told her they had received two heavy binders of evidence Thursday, three days after the trial began. The messages are from the cellphone belonging to Chris Barber, who is co-accused with Tamara Lich of mischief, counselling others to