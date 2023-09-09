Moment escaped New Jersey alligator is recaptured by police after two-week search
Moment escaped New Jersey alligator is recaptured by police after two-week searchPiscataway Township Police Department
Moment escaped New Jersey alligator is recaptured by police after two-week searchPiscataway Township Police Department
DOJA mother-son duo convicted of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 among a violent mob bent on reversing Donald Trump’s unsuccessful re-election bid were sentenced on Friday to a combined 7.25 years in federal prison.Registered nurse Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 59, will serve 2.5 years behind bars after being found guilty in April of conspiracy to commit obstruction and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and five related misdemeanors. Her son, a 32-year-old sometime bartender Eric Gave
The son of a prominent conservative activist has been convicted of charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, bashed in a window, chased a police officer, invaded the Senate floor and helped a mob disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was found guilty Friday of 10 charges, including five felony offenses, after a trial decided by a federal judge, according to the Justice Department. Bozell’s father is Brent Bozell III, who founded the Media Research Center, Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. The Democratic governor said she is expecting legal challenges but felt compelled to act in response to gun deaths, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week. The firearms suspension is t
Mason Sisk was just 14 when he shot each of his family members through the head
A 21-year-old inmate was raped again after jail officials placed him back in the same dorm where the first rape occured , say attorneys from the Strom Law Firm
OTTAWA — The judge presiding over the trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers says she is seriously unhappy about the late disclosure of text message evidence to the defence. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey called a short recess to "settle" herself after defence lawyers told her they had received two heavy binders of evidence Thursday, three days after the trial began. The messages are from the cellphone belonging to Chris Barber, who is co-accused with Tamara Lich of mischief, counselling others to
A federal judge said the 2021 assault was so "brutal" that she "physically pulled away" when she watched the body camera footage.
The terror suspect was arrested just before 11am on Saturday and is now in police custody.
A Florida mother has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after not allowing her 9-year-old daughter to leave their house since 2017, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Kelli McGriff-Williams, 42, did not allow her daughter to leave the home from 2017 to 2023, confining her "the majority of the time to a bedroom," according to the arrest report. "The victim is unable to read and write," Miami-Dade police wrote in the report.
The child was struck in the head when a SWAT sniper fired a shot into the trailer where her father had killed her mother and then shot at police.
‘I’m not gonna let you accuse me of committing criminal activity,’ the 2024 presidential candidate raged
When Anya Pekareva heard that an 85-year-old woman had been murdered in Vyatskiye Polyany, a small town over 500 miles from Moscow that is home to some of her relatives, she thought it an odd coincidence.
TORONTO — While no one explicitly told developers that Ontario planned to open up the protected Greenbelt for housing last year, the government telegraphed that message to builders through actions – and silence, the province's integrity commissioner found. Central to that indirect communication was a conference where certain developers had access to the housing minister's chief of staff – two investigations found those builders ended up with 92 per cent of the sites taken out of the Greenbelt. W
ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and others to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results recommended indictments against twice as many people as the 19 prosecutors ultimately charged, leaving South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham among those not indicted. The grand jurors' lengthy report released Friday showed they recommended charges against 39 people, including Graham, former U.S. Sens. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump nat
A 34-year-old scuba diver and cellist, Judge McAfee has soared through Atlanta's conservative legal ranks.
Mukalazi, 40, grabbed his victim from behind and told her: ‘If you scream I will rip your tongue out.’
“The defendant was making racial slurs at the victim and saying horrible things,” an Indiana prosecutor said.
The unidentified baby was given the name “Mary” after two boys found her body abandoned in New Jersey, officials say.
NEW DELHI — Global economic leaders have agreed on a final declaration at the G20 summit, but the language surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine — which is leading to geopolitical tensions — has softened since the leaders last met. The consensus statement from this year's G20 summit in India was posted by India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday, a day before the summit ends. It calls for the cessation of military destruction or other attacks on relevant infrastructure, as the violence is
Far-right House members like Marjorie Taylor Greene aim to use public pressure to flip most of the 20 or so Republicans opposed to a formal impeachment inquiry.