Mom of Ybor City shooting victim launches memorial fund in her son's honor

On Oct. 29, Harrison Boonstoppel, a 20-year-old with his entire life ahead of him, became another statistic of gun violence. His family is not letting his memory die on the streets of Ybor City. "This is the only action that keeps me going because he was so beautiful," Brucie Boonstoppel, his mom, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska. "He was such a good-hearted person. And he was that person that would be helping others. We can do stuff; we don't have to wait for governments and those to figure it out. His remembrance is about there are good hearts."